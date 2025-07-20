New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Prominent leaders from various political parties attended an all-party meeting convened by the central government on Sunday, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 21.

The session will continue till August 21, with no sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations.

Among the leaders present were Congress MPs K Suresh and Jairam Ramesh, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, Union Minister Anupriya Patel, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, BJP MP Ravi Kishan, and others.

The meeting also witnessed the participation of representatives from the Samajwadi Party (SP), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Janata Dal (United), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji, who also attended the meeting, expressed concern about the treatment her state, Jharkhand, receives from the central government. Despite being rich in minerals, she pointed out that Jharkhand is one of the poorest states in India.

Speaking to ANI, Mahua Maji said, "Jharkhand is a very rich state, it has lots of minerals but it is among the three poorest states. Unfortunately, the Centre is giving step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand... We want our state to be supported, so it becomes easy for our government to implement the schemes for farmers, women and the schemes that we have started."

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 this year. The Budget Session saw the passage of significant legislation, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In the upcoming session, the government is likely to introduce and pass the several bills including the Lok Sabha Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The agenda of the government also includes the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025. (ANI)

