New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Amid growing protests against the National Education Policy (NEP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday asserted that there is no objection to studying Hindi or English, but the BJP-led central government needs to protect and promote regional languages.

Speaking to ANI, Malvinder Singh Kang said, "It is very important to save the local languages because the country has so much diversity and culture. If the regional languages are not protected in the National Education Policy, there will be opposition. No one has any objection to studying Hindi or English, but it is the responsibility of the Central government to ensure that the regional languages flourish and remain safe."

Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi and other DMK MPs held a protest in Parliament over the National Education Policy (NEP).

The DMK is opposing the National Education Policy (NEP), especially the three-language formula, which it believes is an attempt to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP K Suresh slammed the central government over the National Education Policy (NEP), accusing it of pushing the policy without consulting state governments and academicians. He alleged that the government's real intention is to "saffronise the entire education system."

Speaking to ANI, K Suresh said, "Education policy change is a very serious issue. Without consulting state governments and academicians, they (central govt) brought in a new education policy. They want to saffronise the entire education system. Tamil Nadu has always been against the three-language policy, but without their consent, the union govt took the decision. Our party members from Tamil Nadu also support them DMK."

On Monday, a war of words broke out between Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the DMK party after Pradhan termed the Tamil Nadu government as "dishonest" and the people of the state as "uncivilised."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hit back and accused Pradhan of "arrogance" and of "insulting the people" of Tamil Nadu.

In a strongly worded post in Tamil on his X, Stalin called out the Union Minister's "arrogance" and said that he was speaking like an "arrogant king." The one who had "disrespected" the people of Tamil Nadu "needs to be disciplined."

Pradhan, in his remarks during Question Hour, alleged that the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to implement the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme in the state but later went back on their promise. The DMK staged a protest, over the union minister's remarks that led to an adjournment of proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament.

"They (DMK) are dishonest. They are not committed to the students of Tamil Nadu. They are ruining the future of Tamil Nadu students. Their only job is to raise language barriers. They are doing politics. They are undemocratic and uncivilised," Pradhan said. (ANI)

