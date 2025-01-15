New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): India's high-powered enquiry committee has submitted its report, recommending swift legal action against an individual with prior criminal links that pose a security threat to both India and the US.

The committee was set up in November 2023 after the US authorities shared information about organized criminal groups, terrorist organizations, and drug peddlers undermining the security interests of both nations.

Also Read | No Relief to Naresh Balyan: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of AAP MLA in MCOCA Case.

The committee emphasized that the legal process should be concluded expeditiously to address the security concerns effectively.

In addition to the legal recommendations, the committee proposed several systemic improvements. These include enhancing existing systems and procedures, strengthening India's response capabilities, and ensuring better coordination and control in addressing similar threats in the future.

Also Read | Delhi Weather: 6 Flights Diverted, Over 300 Delayed at IGI Airport As Fog Dense Impacts Operations.

The recommendations aim to reinforce India's ability to counter organized criminal activities and safeguard national security through a more robust and coordinated approach.

The enquiry committee conducted its own investigations and also pursued leads provided by the US side. It received full cooperation from US authorities and the two sides also exchanged visits. The committee further examined a number of officials from different agencies and also scrutinised relevant documents in this connection.

"After a long enquiry, the Committee has submitted its report to the Government and recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry. The Enquiry Committee has recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously," mentions a Home Ministry statement.

"The committee has further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as also initiation of steps that could strengthen India's response capability, ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)