New Delhi, January 15: Six flights were diverted, more than 300 flights delayed and departures were briefly put on hold at the Delhi airport early morning on Wednesday as low visibility conditions due to dense fog significantly impacted operations. "Runway visibility at Delhi Airport is improving, and flight operations are gradually resuming," airport operator DIAL said in an update on X at 2.20 pm.

An official said six flights were diverted to Jaipur between 8 am and 10.30 am due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital. Also, departures were put on hold for a brief period early this morning amid low visibility conditions. The country's largest airline IndiGo, in a post on X at 3.47 pm, said the fog in Delhi has started to lift, with runway visibility improving. "A bit more patience and we'll soon have smooth operations back on track. While we're observing slight airside congestion, we assure you that flight movement has started to pick up," the airline said.

As per information available on Flightradar24.com, more than 300 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

Air India, in a post at 9.56 am on X, said poor visibility due to dense fog and airport congestion may affect flight operations in Delhi and some other cities on Wednesday. IGIA handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.