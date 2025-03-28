Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) Several parts of the Jammu region witnessed protests on Friday following the killing of four policemen in an encounter with terrorists in Kathua district.

The protesters demanded the launch of a massive combing operation to clear the region's hills of terrorists.

The Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena Dogra Front and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal held protests against Pakistan in various parts of the Jammu belt.

Led by former Deputy Chief Minister and working president Tara Chand, the Congress activists marched at the historic Bahu Fort in Jammu this evening, condemning Pakistan for orchestrating terror incidents in the region.

Carrying placards against terrorism and in support of the restoration of statehood, they raised slogans against Pakistan and the terrorists.

Congress working president Raman Bhalla accused the BJP of not only failing to deliver on its promises but also of “gifting terrorism” to Jammu province — a region he described as having been thrust into chaos under the party's governance.

He lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for its total failure in addressing the deteriorating security situation in the Jammu region, which has been marked by a series of terror attacks and ongoing encounters between the security forces and terrorists.

Bhalla seized the opportunity to highlight what he termed the BJP's “monumental failure”, pointing to the recent spate of violence as evidence that the party's claims of peace and stability were nothing more than political rhetoric.

“The BJP has been trumpeting its so-called success in bringing normalcy to Jammu and Kashmir, but the reality is laid bare by the sound of gunfire and the blood of our brave policemen,” said Bhalla, his voice resonating with indignation as he addressed the crowd.

The BJP also held protests in Muthi against Pakistan, accusing it of triggering terror acts in the Jammu region with the aim of reviving terrorism.

The protesters raised slogans against Pakistan and burned an effigy of the country.

The demonstrators urged the government to launch a massive combing operation in the hills of the Jammu region to ensure that no terrorists remain active.

Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) activists torched a Pakistani flag on Friday to protest the killing of four policemen in Kathua and demanded an all-out operation against terrorism and its ecosystem.

Dozens of SSDF activists, led by their chairman Ashok Gupta, assembled at Rani Park in the heart of Jammu and held protests against Pakistan.

Led by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal chief Rakesh Kumar, the activists rallied against the killings and Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism in the region. They burned an effigy and chanted slogans condemning Pakistan.

"We strongly condemn this cowardly act. The government must launch a massive combing operation to eliminate the Pakistani terrorists targeting the army personnel and civilians," he said.

Four police personnel lost their lives and three terrorists were killed in an encounter in a remote forested area of Kathua.

The protests were also held by various organisations, including the political parties in Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Reasi districts.

