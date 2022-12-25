New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi Centre for Integrated Medicine and Research in-charge Dr Gautam Sharma was filled with pride when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat address appreciated the institution's research and said this recognition will inspire them to work harder.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi, in the 96th edition of the radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', appreciated the Centre for Integrated Medicine and Research, established at AIIMS New Delhi.

"It is a proud moment for us as Prime Minister Modi recognised our work. It gives us encouragement to work harder in future and responsibility to do better work," Dr Sharma told ANI.

The Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research is a pioneering initiative by AIIMS, New Delhi in the quest for convergence of contemporary medicine with India's ancient and traditional medical practices. The centre at the premier institute of the country is dedicated to research, documentation and delivery of holistic healthcare.

Talking about the history of CIMR, Dr Sharma elaborated, "The Center was established six years back at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. There has been a general curiosity about Yoga and Ayurveda and the health benefits of both in terms of various diseases amongst the medical fraternity."

Highlighting the uniqueness of the Center, Dr Sharma, who is also a professor of Cardiology at AIIMS, said, "The center is very unique as this is a facility where doctors from different specialities are working with yoga and Ayurveda as an intervention in various diseases."

Prime Minister Modi in his Mann Ki Baat said, "20 papers in the International Journals have also been published," stating that the institute has earned a name for itself in Research, Innovation and Cancer care.

"The Center for Integrative Medicine and Research was established six years ago to validate our traditional medical practices. A paper published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology also described the benefits of yoga for patients suffering from syncope. Similarly, in a Paper of Neurology Journal, in Migraine, the benefits of yoga have been explained. Apart from these, studies are being done regarding the benefits of yoga in other diseases like Heart disease, Depression, Sleep Disorders and several problems faced by women during pregnancy," PM Modi added.

Dr Sharma mentioned that 19 departments in AIIMS are collaborating with the Center to identify areas of need where there is a dearth in terms of modern medicine and where yoga can be helpful.

The CIMR in-charge claimed that his institute has published 20 research papers and will further do more in the field.

In future, Dr Sharma plans to provide clinical services to patients. "The goal is to have an integrative medicine system where the best modern medicine and the best of Indian traditional medicine system can be put together and help patients even further," he said. (ANI)

