Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised that a public representative must be committed to serving the people selflessly, rising above personal interests.

Highlighting the government's welfare initiatives, the chief minister said, "At present, our government is providing free ration to 15 crore people across Uttar Pradesh. Over 1.04 crore poor individuals, including destitute women, elderly citizens, and differently abled persons, are receiving an annual pension of Rs 12,000. Additionally, Rs 2.5 crore farmers in the state are benefiting from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme."

He further said that 56 lakh poor families have been provided homes, and in the latest budget, the government has pledged to eradicate poverty completely within the next two years by ensuring housing, health cards, pensions, and employment for every underprivileged citizen.

Speaking at the Solar Dialogue and Development Exhibition in the Sarojini Nagar Assembly constituency, he lauded BJP leader and local MLA Rajeshwar Singh for his dedication, saying, "It is truly the beauty of democracy when an elected representative works at the grassroots level with such sincerity and commitment. This is what strengthens democracy."

Speaking about development in Sarojini Nagar, Adityanath said, "Projects worth Rs 32,000 crore have been approved here, benefiting thousands of people. A Rs 1,200 crore convention centre is also being built, capable of accommodating 10,000 people at a time. The defence corridor is also coming up in this constituency along with Uttar Pradesh's first forensic institute, which will play a crucial role in criminal investigations."

The chief minister emphasised the importance of selfless public service, saying, "A dedicated representative with sensitivity can achieve a lot. However, to bring a real change, one must rise above personal gains and dedicate themselves to public welfare."

Referring to MLA Rajeshwar Singh's journey from an Enforcement Directorate officer to a public servant, he said, "Often, bureaucrats lose direct connection with the people, but Rajeshwar Singh has maintained an active dialogue with citizens, ensuring the successful implementation of government schemes."

