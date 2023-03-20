Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Monday said it is the responsibility of public representatives to make the country's democracy effective and meaningful.

"The longer the House runs, the better we will be able to keep the people's issues," he said at a seminar in the state assembly here on the topic "Role of Legislature in promoting effective and meaningful democracy".

The seminar was organized by the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

People have immense faith in democracy and the House can work towards making democracy meaningful. There should be arguments in the House but no differences, or else democracy will become weak, the Assam governor said.

Karatia said that he will serve the people of Assam by working within the ambit of his post. He was the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan assembly before being appointed as Assam governor last month.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in the last 70 years, many parties came to power and the roots of democracy kept getting stronger.

"India is respected in the world because of the Constitution and strong democracy made by Bhimrao Ambedkar. In many western countries, it took hundreds of years for women to get the right to vote. But the Indian Constitution gave women the right to vote from day one. We all are proud of this," he said.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said both the ruling dispensation and the opposition have an important role in a democracy. "It is necessary that both of them discharge their roles effectively."

In the programme, Kataria was felicitated on assuming the responsibility of the Governor of Assam. Congress legislator from Sheo (Barmer) Ameen Khan and BJP MLA from Ajmer South constituency Anita Bhadel were awarded for being the best MLA for the years 2022 and 2023, respectively.

