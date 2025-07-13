New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday heard public grievances at Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan and Jan Samvad programme in Kaithal.

According to an official release, CM Saini said that Nagar Parishad, Block Samiti, and Zila Parishad members have a direct relation with people, and citizens have a lot of expectations from them, so public representatives should solve their problems on a priority basis. They should also take full care of the quality of development works going on in their area.

Also Read | Balasore Student Self-Immolation Case: Girl Student Sets Herself on Fire Over Harassment by Professor, Principal Suspended in Odisha; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

CM Saini said that the main objective of organising this programme is to give impetus to whatever development work is going on or is to be done in their area by directly communicating with the public.

He said that ever since he became the Chief Minister, he has provided funds for development works for the Gram Panchayat as well as the Zila Parishad so that development works can be accelerated. Recently, an amount of about Rs 700 crore has also been made available for the local body.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bandh on July 14: Bars and Permit Rooms To Remain Shut As Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association Calls for Strike Over Tax Hike, Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

The Chief Minister urged the public representatives to inspire people to take advantage of the flagship programmes and schemes. Public representatives should speed up water conservation, cleanliness campaign, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Abhiyan in their respective areas.

He said that wherever the construction work of streets is being done, clear instructions have been given that if any pipeline or other work is to be laid anywhere, the concerned agency will ensure that it is done. After the construction of the street, people should not face any kind of problem due to the pipeline or other work.

CM told the public representatives present on the occasion that any person in their area, ward or rural area who has completed 70 years of age should be helped in getting an Ayushman card made so that they can get the benefit of this ambitious scheme of the government. Along with this, people must be motivated to install a 2-kilowatt solar energy panel under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

On this occasion, Nagar Parishad Chairperson Surbhi Garg and Zila Parishad Chairperson Karmveer Kaul put forth the problems of the area before the Chief Minister through a demand letter.

The Chief Minister also heard the problems of the people in detail at the Jan Samvad programme. He went among the people and listened to the problems of each applicant, reassuring everyone that their problems would be resolved on a priority basis.

Saini also honoured meritorious students, progressive farmers, and individuals leading in social service by presenting them with letters of appreciation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)