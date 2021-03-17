Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising the office of a publishing house here over printing of some controversial text, police said.

Sanjeev Passbook publication manager Vijay Shukla said the dispute was due to a mention about ''Islamic terrorism'' in a political science book.

The book triggered a row after it allegedly had text comparing Islam with terrorism, stating it was nothing but "a form of Islam".

Three persons have been arrested for vandalising the publishing house office and an investigation in the matter is on, Kotwali police station incharge Vikram Singh said.

Shukla said after the matter came into notice, the books were recalled from the market and destroyed. He added that the publishing house had apologised in writing as it did not want any religion-specific comment in books, but threat calls did not stop. PTI

