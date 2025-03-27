Puducherry [India], March 27 (ANI): The Puducherry Assembly passed resolution for the 16th time urging the Central government to grant the Union Territory statehood.

On Thursday, on the last day of the Puducherry Assembly's Budget Session, DMK, Congress, and Independent MLAs introduced individual resolutions urging the Central government to grant Puducherry statehood.

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy insisted that the entire state should continue to want Puducherry to get separate statehood, and therefore, it should be sent to the Centre as a government resolution rather than an individual resolution.

Following this, Speaker Selvam announced that the individual resolutions brought by DMK would be passed as a government resolution.

It is noteworthy that a resolution has now been passed for the 16th time in the Puducherry Assembly, urging the Central government to grant statehood to Puducherry. With the Budget session over, Speaker Selvam adjourned the Assembly indefinitely.

The first paperless session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly began on March 10 with the address of Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan.

Since it was the first session of the year, the Governor started with an address, and Chief Minister Rangasamy welcomed the Governor, who arrived at the Assembly.

On March 12, CM N Rangasamy, who is in charge of the Finance Department, presented the Puducherry state Budget report for 2025-2026.

The Central government provided financial assistance to improve the paperless Legislative Assembly premises. Accordingly, portable computers were installed at the seats of the Speaker, Chief Minister, Ministers, and all the members.

Through this, infrastructure facilities have been provided for the members to read the Budget report, the questions they ask are recorded in the computer, and answers are provided to them through the computer.

For this, a control room, a computer training room for members, and a service centre were set up. (ANI)

