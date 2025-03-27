Chennai, March 27: Three empty goods wagons of a NMG rake derailed near here on Thursday, but there were no injuries, Southern Railway said. Odisha Train Derailment: Freight Train Derails at Rourkela's Malgodam Yard, Crashes Into Shops and Settlements After Going Off Tracks; Videos Surfaces.

"Today, at 18:52 hours, three empty goods wagons (8th, 9th, and 10th wagons) of the NMG (New Modified Goods) rake derailed while being shifted to Tambaram Yard. There were no injuries or casualties. This incident will not affect any services of suburban and express trains," it said. Railway officials visited the site, and restoration work was on in full swing.

