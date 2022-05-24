Puducherry May 24 (PTI) Puducherry logged seven fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 1,65,843, a senior official of the Department of Health said.

The union territory continued to record zero fatalities as the cumulative death toll remained at 1,962.

The seven new infections were detected at the end of the testing of 1,519 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Tuesday, Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release here.

He said two patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries stood at 1,63,854.

Sriramulu said the Health department has so far examined 22,44,929 samples and found 18,89,941 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.46 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively.

The Department of Health has so far administered 17,02,639 doses which comprised 9,66,441 first doses, 7,13,332 second doses and 22,866 booster doses, he said.

