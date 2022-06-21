Puducherry, Jun 21 (PTI) Puducherry has reported an increase in number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 34 infections in the last 24 hours, a senior official in Department of Health said here on Tuesday.

The union territory had logged eight new cases on Monday.

The 34 fresh infections were identified following the examination of 1,941 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Tuesday, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release, adding that the total caseload was 1,66,107.

The number of active cases stood at 150 as against the 129 on Monday. While two patients were in hospitals, the remaining 148 patients were in home quarantine, the Director said.

Sriramulu said 13 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries stood at 1,63,995.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and death toll remained at 1,962.

The test positivity rate was 1.75 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.73 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The Health Department has so far examined 22,75,782 samples and found 19,20,425 of them to be negative.

The department has so far administered 17,31,626 doses which comprised 9,70,250 first doses, 7,32,696 second doses and 28,680 booster doses, Sriramulu said.

