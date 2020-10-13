Pune, Oct 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 3,07,852 with the addition of 988 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Monday.

With 37 patients succumbing to the infection, the fatality count in the district reached 7,204, he said.

At the same time, 950 patients were discharged from hospitals.

"Of the 988 cases, 351 cases were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits while 246 infections were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad township," the official said.

The number of cases from rural, civil hospital and the Pune cantonment board area increased to 69,240, he said. PTI

