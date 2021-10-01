Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) A proposed plan by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority to lift reservations from some areas of Maval tehsil is detrimental to small farmers and "looks like a Rs 1,000 crore scam", BJP MLA Ashish Shelar alleged on Friday.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Apple iPhone 11 Price To Drop Below Rs 40,000.

Speaking at a BJP function in Kamshet in Pune, Shelar claimed the PMRDA's proposed development plan would only benefit big farmers or developers who will use "the name of proxy farmers".

Also Read | Liquor Crisis: Delhi Tipplers Throng Govt Shops As Private Outlets Down Shutters for 45 Days.

"The proposed development plan of PMRDA looks like a scam worth Rs 1,000 crore. Reservations are going to be lifted in the name of development. However, some developers using the name of proxy farmers would benefit, not actual small farmers of Maval tehsil," he claimed.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which make up the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, would benefit from the plan, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)