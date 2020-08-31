Pune, Aug 31 (PTI) Pune district reported 1,933 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,70,314 on Monday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 4,134 with 73 more succumbing to the infection during the same period.

Also Read | JEE 2020 New Guidelines: List of Important Instructions For Candidates Regarding Exam Centres And COVID-19.

Also, 1,384 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

"Of the 1,933 cases, 876 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 95,373. With 593 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count now stands at 49,330," he said.

Also Read | Aman Arora, AAP MLA From Punjab, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 25,611, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)