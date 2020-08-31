Chandigarh, August 31: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA Aman Arora on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Arora, who represents the Sunam assembly constituency, said he had been having body ache since Sunday. Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: Railways Allows Aspirants to Use Mumbai Special Local Services on Exam Days.

"I got myself tested for coronavirus and was found positive on Monday," Arora said. Arora had tested negative on August 25.

He had attended a one-day monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly on August 28 in a PPE kit.

