Pune, May 11 (PTI)Punedistrict reported 7,714 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,33,516, while 142 more patients died due to the infection, a health department official said.

He said the death toll rose to 14,642 with 142 patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 3,486 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

"Of the 7,714 cases, 2,404 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, where the count rose to 4,50,133. With 1,547 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,32,904," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,50,479, the official said.

