Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Along with the grand public Ganeshotsav celebrations, household festivities in Maharashtra's Pune are also being marked with unique themes and patriotic fervour.

In the Erandwane area of Pune City, a young woman, Aishwarya Jadhav, has designed a special household Ganesh decoration inspired by the Indian Army's recently conducted 'Operation Sindoor', which was executed with remarkable bravery.

The decoration features replicas of Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, offering a symbolic salute to the armed forces. The tricolour, battle tanks, and rockets in flight also form part of the thematic setup.

Speaking about the inspiration, organisers said, "Operation Sindoor is a symbol of India's new military strategy and confidence. Our army gave a precise and restrained response to the Pahalgam attack, destroying nine terrorist hideouts in just 23 minutes. This is a clear message that India now has the strength to crush terrorism at its source. The success reflects the power of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and the nation's strong will. The new India will not tolerate terrorism."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists. India repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

India has stated that Operation Sindoor has not concluded, and any misadventure by Pakistan will elicit a befitting response.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. It is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)

