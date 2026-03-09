Pune (Maharashtra) [India] March 9, (ANI): The gas-based crematorium furnaces operated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Pune will be temporarily closed following directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. This decision comes as the ministry has prioritised propane and butane supplies for domestic LPG consumption due to a crisis in the Middle East.

According to a press release from the civic body, the ministry, under the Government of India, directed on March 5, 2026, that the available propane and butane across the country be primarily allocated for household LPG supply.

As a result of this supply shortage, the PMC has decided to suspend operations of gas-based cremation furnaces in Pune from March 5 until further notice.

The decision comes amid concerns over energy supplies linked to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has impacted global fuel logistics and availability.

However, to ensure that citizens are not inconvenienced, the civic body has clarified that alternative cremation facilities will continue to operate. Specifically, at the Vaikunth Crematorium, the three gas-based cremation furnaces will be temporarily shut down, but five electric cremation furnaces at the facility will remain operational for public use.

The PMC also stated that electric crematoriums and systems equipped with Air Pollution Control (APC) technology will continue to function throughout the city.

The PMC urges residents to take note of these changes and to cooperate with municipal administration during the temporary suspension of gas-based cremation services. (ANI)

