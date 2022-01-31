Mumbai [Maharashtra], January 31 (ANI): A special PMLA court in Mumbai has completed its hearing on the bail plea of Girish Chaudhri, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

The court has reserved its order till February 9 on this case.

Girish Chaudhary was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2021 in connection with Pune's Bhosari land scam matter.

In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging that Khadse misused his position as Revenue Minister and had purchased a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Bhosari near Pune in the name of a relative for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore.

Earlier, on August 27, the ED attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The attached assets included immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh. (ANI)

