Patna, January 31: Uttar Pradesh police has handed over the names of 87 criminals of Bihar who are wanted in the poll bound state, an official said. Sanjay Singh, ADGP law and order of Bihar (headquarters), has directed the SPs and SSPs of the concerned districts to ensure their arrest as soon as possible. The department is committed to take action against them in order to conduct a peaceful election in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Wife After She Gives Birth to Baby Girl.

The maximum number of criminals are native of Bhagalpur and Kosi range of Bihar. Besides, some criminals also belong to Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Bhojpur and other districts.

"The accused are booked under gangster act, murder, loot, dacoity, rape, kidnapping, extortion and other heinous crimes they have committed in the districts of Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh police have asked for help from us and we are committed to it," Singh said. Faridabad Shocker: 27-Year-Old Shot Dead At Engagement Party At Tigaon Village.

"We have directed the SPs and SSPs of districts concerned to arrest them. The accused belong to 23 districts of the state," he said.

