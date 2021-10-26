Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): A 45-year-old man was attacked by a leopard at Hadapsar in Pune at around 5.30 am on Tuesday morning.

The injured man has been identified as Sambhaji Atole. His friend also sustained injuries on his legs and face. The duo was on a morning walk when the incident happened, said police.

Atole has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the forest department officials have reached the spot and a search has been launched to locate the leopard, believed to be hiding in the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

