Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Pune Police has arrested Tukaram Supe, the Commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) in connection with alleged malpractices in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020, informed City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Friday.

"Tukaram Supe, MSCE Commissioner was arrested by the cyber cell of Pune police in connection with the alleged malpractices in TET examination," said Gupta.

According to the Police Commissioner, the alleged malpractice in the TET came to the light during the investigation of paper leak in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) examination and health department recruitment examination, in which six people have already been arrested.

During the searches at Supe's residence, an investigating team also seized cash of Rs 88.50 lakhs and several documents. Police are also scanning digital data seized from Supe's personal and private computers, he further informed.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

