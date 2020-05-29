India News | Pune's Crime Rate Falls in April: DCP

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Bachchan Singh, Pune DCP (Crime), on Thursday informed that the crime rate in the city amid the lockdown has reduced six-folds during the month of April.

However, he also added that disputes pertaining to property and crime against women have marginally increased.

Also Read | Flower Petals Showered on 110 People in Indore After They Recovered From COVID-19 & Were Discharged From Hospital: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

"As per our analysis of crimes rate during the lockdown, the crime rate went down by six times in April. But now the number of body offences is increasing. The crimes related to a property dispute and a crime against women are also rising marginally," he said while speaking to ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | MP Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha Member And MD of Mathrubhumi Group, Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Kozhikode.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)