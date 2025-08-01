New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): After expelled JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna was found guilty in a rape case involving a domestic help, Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Nayak said the verdict sends a clear message that everyone is equal before the law. He added that the punishment in the case could range from a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment.

"...This happened 3-4 years ago, but she could not raise her voice due to her poverty... We examined 26 witnesses... Everyone is equal before the court; this is the message given by the court today... The punishment in the case can be from a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment," Nayak said.

A special court in Karnataka has found Prajwal Revanna, expelled JD(S) leader and former MP from Hassan, guilty in a rape case involving a domestic help on Friday. The case is related to an incident at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district.

The court will announce its punishment on Saturday.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted in one of four rape cases filed against him. The conviction comes just 14 months after the case surfaced.

Following the verdict, Revanna broke down in court. The matter came into light in April last year after obscene videos of sexual harassment against multiple women were leaked ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was arrested in May 2024 after returning from Germany.

He had earlier been denied bail by both the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court.

A senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Revanna, told the bench that the offence of Section 376 IPC (rape) was not mentioned in the complaint. Justice Trivedi pointed out that there are several other complaints. "You are so powerful," the bench told Revanna's counsel.

Revanna had challenged the Karnataka High Court order dated October 21, whereby it dismissed his regular bail and anticipatory bail pleas.

On May 31 last year, he was arrested at Bengaluru airport by CID's SIT on his return from Germany, where he had remained for 35 days, after hundreds of explicit videos surfaced, allegedly featuring him with multiple women.

He lost the Lok Sabha election by over 40,000 votes.

In June 2024, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police, which is investigating cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal Revanna, registered a fourth case against him.

Last year, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police filed a chargesheet of 2,144 pages against former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the sexual assault and rape case.

While three cases registered against Prajwal Revanna invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC)'s section for sexual assault, the fourth case was registered under sections for sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation of a victim, as well as clandestinely recording and sharing images of the victim.

Following the conviction of Prajwal Revanna, opposition parties strongly criticised the BJP and JD(S), accusing them of remaining silent on the matter.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "I don't want to comment on it. The law of the land is the verdict."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge called the incident "disgusting" and questioned the BJP's stand on its "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" slogan.

Kharge said BJP leaders have not spoken out against Revanna or JD(S), despite the seriousness of the crime. He also alleged that the BJP is using leaders like him and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to divert attention from such issues.

Speaking to the reporters, Kharge said, "Let's talk about this again. Isn't the BJP their coalition partner? Isn't their relative a minister in the central government today? BJP leaders need Priyank and DK Shivakumar to cover up all this. Otherwise, their true colours will be revealed, won't they? Tell me, have they spoken about this even once? Did they say even once that what JD(S) did was wrong? What Prajwal did was wrong...They are making excuses. Do they say what Munirathna did was wrong? All these are rape cases."

"So they use us, the CM, the DCM, or Kharge sahab, to cover these up, as they say. The BJP and JD(S) should also answer this. Shame on you; this heinous act was committed. If he is convicted, he should have retired from political and public life...Definitely disgusting. BJP says 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', what do you say to this now?" Kharge added.

Special public prosecutor Ashok Nayak said the court has sent a clear message that everyone is equal before the law after former Revanna was convicted.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Nayak also said the court's verdict is a victory for the victim. The sentence will be announced tomorrow.

He added that the trial was completed quickly, and 26 witnesses were examined. He praised the SIT's investigation and said digital evidence, including videos recorded by Revanna himself, helped uncover the truth.

"MP/MLA Special Court convicted former MP Prajwal Revanna. Tomorrow, the quantum of sentence will be pronounced. In this case, we have examined 26 witnesses on behalf of the prosecution...A speedy trial has taken place...It is a victory for the victim. I congratulate the SIT team for their investigation...The accused himself recorded the video of his sexual acts. We have taken the assistance of the digital evidence to find out the truth," Nayak said. (ANI)

