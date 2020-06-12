India News | Punjab: 2 Die of Coronavirus; 99 Test Positive

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Two people died of coronavirus in Punjab while 99 tested positive for the infection, pushing the state's COVID-19 tally to 2,986, officials said on Friday.

One death was reported in Amritsar and another in Jalandhar as the death toll rose to 63, a medical bulletin issued by the state government said.

Amritsar reported the maximum number of fresh cases on Friday at 63, followed by 12 in Ludhiana, five each in Sangrur and Rupnagar, 3 each in Mohali and Jalandhar, 2 each in SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Fazilka, and 1 each in Barnala and Ferozepur, the bulletin said.

A policeman in Barnala, an Army man in Hoshiarpur and a prisoner in Sangrur were among the fresh coronavirus cases. Of them, six had a travel history to Delhi, Gurgaon, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, the bulletin said. Punjab has witnessed a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases as 685 people have tested positive for the virus since June 1.

Meanwhile, 23 coronavirus patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection, the bulletin said, adding that the total number of cured cases in the state now stands at 2,282.

There are 641 active cases in the state as of now, it said. Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 592 cases, followed by 319 in Jalandhar, 307 in Ludhiana, 166 in Gurdaspur, 160 in Tarn Taran, 148 in Patiala, 143 in Mohali, 137 in Hoshiarpur, 135 in Sangrur, 132 in Pathankot, 114 in SBS Nagar, 86 in Faridkot, 76 in Rupnagar, 73 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 72 in Muktsar, 69 in Moga, 56 in Bathinda, 50 in Fazilka, 47 in Ferozepur, 41 in Kapurthala, 34 in Mansa and 29 in Barnala, the bulletin said.

Two patients are critical and are on ventilator support while nine others are on oxygen support. A total of 1,65,548 samples have been taken so far for testing, the bulletin said.

