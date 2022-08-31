Rupnagar (Punjab), Aug 31 (PTI) The police on Wednesday said it has busted a gang which used to threaten businessmen by identifying themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rupnagar) Dr Sandeep Garg said the two have been identified as Ramandeep Singh and Balwinder Singh.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs Telegram To Disclose Details of Channels Violating Copyright Law.

He said the accused were giving threats to people and identified themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

They had made threats to many people in Mohali, Kharar and Rupnagar and demanded Rs three lakh each from them, he said.

Also Read | Dowry Case: 'Usual Acts of Taunting in Family Not Cruelty', Says Delhi Court; Acquits Husband, In-Laws.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

The Punjab Police had earlier said Bishnoi has admitted to masterminding the killing in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)