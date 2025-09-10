Ajnala (Punjab) [India], September 10 (ANI): The recent flooding events have had a significant impact on animal populations in Ajnala district of Punjab.

On the flood condition, speaking to ANI, Ravinder Singh Kang, Assistant Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, shared that 140 villages in the Ajnala area have been affected by the flood, with around 57,000 animals suffering due to the disaster.

The Punjab government has set up 16 relief camps across the region to support affected animals. Medicines and animal feed are being provided based on need.

Kang further stated that teams from the department, along with NGOs, are visiting homes door-to-door to provide treatment and assistance.

He also explained that the floodwaters have caused infections, especially in the lower limbs of many animals, while others are facing stress due to a shortage of food.

Kang urged animal owners to take extra care of their livestock during these difficult times. He advised them to stay in touch with doctors and ensure proper care.

With hotter weather approaching, Kang emphasised the importance of providing animals with green powders and necessary nutrition to maintain their health and prevent further complications.

"The Animal Husbandry Department continues to work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of animals in flood-affected areas," he added.

While speaking with ANI, Pardeep Singh, a veterinary doctor, reported that around 160 animals affected by illness or injuries during the recent floods have been brought to a veterinary camp for treatment.

The doctor stated that since the camp started, only 50 to 60 animals have been staying there. The rest have recovered and returned to their places. All animals, including cows, cats, dogs, and goats, are being treated free of cost by the Punjab government at this camp. Once fully recovered, the animals are sent back to their homes to reunite with their owners.

"There are 10 relief veterinary camps which are connected to Ajanla's village," said Dr Pardeep Singh

Appreciating the initiative of the Punjab government, animal owners appreciated and, said, "It's a very good initiative that all animals affected by illness or injuries during the flood are being treated free of cost."

He added that everything is available at the camp, including medicines and animal food.

The veterinary doctor also mentioned that owners cannot take their animals home until the floodwaters recede, but assured that the animals will be well cared for until then. (ANI)

