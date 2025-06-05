Ludhiana, Jun 5 (PTI) Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, on Thursday, alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party had always had an "anti-national" mindset and the party could go to any extent to win the elections.

Ashu made the remark while replying to a question about the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann questioning Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Why Is Zimbabwe Killing Elephants in Save Valley Conservancy and Distributing Meat to People?.

He was interacting with reporters after addressing a workers' meeting on a campaign trail in the constituency.

He also alleged that when India launched surgical strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan, the AAP supremo had demanded the "proof" of the anti-terror operation.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2025: Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Issues Advisory for Eid Ul Azha To Ensure Cleanliness and Compliance During Ritual of Sacrifice.

There is a pattern in Mann's statements — first, he "insulted" the Hindu tradition of 'sindoor', and now he is questioning the Operation Sindoor, Ashu said.

"Why would anyone do that if he does not have some different and deeper designs?" the Congress said.

"But let me tell them, they are badly mistaken as people of Punjab in general and Ludhiana West in particular will not tolerate anything that smacks of being anti-national," the Congress leader warned the rival party.

Ashu said the Aam Aadmi Party was bereft of real issues and since it had nothing positive or constructive to claim, it was resorting to such "insensitive and dangerous" statements.

He claimed that none of his opponents were anywhere close in the game.

"Even those who were trying to stand on the top of hoardings have realised the reality and have come crashing down on the ground," he said, adding, "Come June 19, none of them will be seen anywhere around, not even on the hoardings and billboards."

Mann on Wednesday took a jibe at the BJP over Operation Sindoor, saying this was the first time that Indian representatives had been sent abroad to convey the country's victory in an armed conflict.

On Tuesday, he too took a swipe at the BJP, accusing it of seeking votes in the name of 'sindoor' and asking the saffron party if it has launched a "one nation, one husband" scheme.

The bypoll to the Ludhiana West Assembly seat in Punjab will take place on June 19, and the counting will be held on June 23.

The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)