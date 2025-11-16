Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended an armed smuggler and recovered over 11 kg of heroin during an intelligence-based operation in the Gurdaspur sector.

According to a BSF official statement, the operation was launched on Saturday following reliable inputs from the force's intelligence wing regarding suspicious activity near the depth area of DBN Road. BSF intelligence staff apprehended an individual moving suspiciously near Pakhoke Mahimara village.

Also Read | Strengthen Startup Ecosystem and Ensure All Training, Testing, Market Linkage Needs Are Fully Met: UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The suspect, a resident of Chheherta in Amritsar, was found carrying "01 pistol with a magazine, 01 live round, one mobile phone, and Rs 4,210.

During sustained questioning, the individual pointed out a location where BSF troops conducted a detailed search. The force recovered "01 motorcycle and 04 large packets of suspected heroin, collectively weighing 11.08 kgs (including packing)."

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Gift to Farmers: INR 204 Crore Transferred Into Accounts of 53,466 Beneficiaries at Tribal Pride Day Event (Watch Video).

The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, fitted with illuminating strips, tied with nylon thread and hooks. Inside, 20 smaller packets concealed in layers of cloth and plastic were found. The BSF said all seized items have been handed over to PS DBN for further legal action.

The BSF statement added, "With its highly professional intelligence set up, sharp observation and swift actions, the BSF is committed to protecting its border as well as the hinterland from any nefarious cross-border activity."

Meanwhile, in a series of separate operations, the BSF has also foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, recovering a Pakistani drone, arms and narcotics from the Amritsar and Ferozepur sectors.

According to BSF officials, the seizures were carried out during three intelligence-based operations targeting Pakistan-based drone networks. In the first incident, based on specific inputs, BSF troops conducted a search in agricultural fields near Kamal Wala village in Ferozepur district, where they recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone suspected to have been used for smuggling across the border. The drone was found lying in fields close to the international border fence.

Further details of the additional recoveries are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)