Lucknow, November 15: During a review meeting of the Information Technology and Electronics Department on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the need for a simple, transparent, and time-bound approval system for investors in the IT and ITES sectors, an official release said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The state's startup ecosystem is expanding rapidly and must be further strengthened by ensuring comprehensive support for training, testing, and market linkages."

He emphasised that integrating youth into a technology-driven economy is a key government priority. To increase youth engagement in the IT and ITES sectors, he called for the development of innovative training models and enhanced collaboration with organisations such as Eion Reality. CM Yogi instructed that eligible investors should not face delays in receiving incentives and directed the department to ensure clear accountability for timely processing.

The Chief Minister noted, "Uttar Pradesh has steadily advanced in startups, semiconductors, data centres, and electronics manufacturing, and must now position itself at the forefront of global competition." He said one semiconductor project has already been approved, while continuous engagement with the Government of India should be maintained for two additional proposals. He also directed officials to develop new land banks in Noida, Greater Noida, and YEIDA to support future investments.

In the meeting, it was informed that electronics exports have risen from ₹3,862 crore in 2017-18 to ₹44,744 crore in 2024-25. During the same period, IT exports grew from ₹55,711 crore to ₹82,055 crore. As per a release, under the Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2020, the state has received 67 investment proposals worth ₹15,477 crore, with the potential to generate 1,48,710 jobs. Incentives totaling ₹430 crore have been approved so far, and 25 additional proposals are expected to be cleared by March 2026.

Under the Data Center Policy, companies such as the Hiranandani Group, NTT Global, Web Werks, Adani Enterprises, and ST Telemedia have proposed investments exceeding ₹21,342 crore, which are projected to create around 10,000 jobs. The Startup Policy has also shown significant progress: while ₹274 lakh was released for startup promotion in 2021-22, the figure has increased to ₹2,600 lakh by January 2025. The Chief Minister directed officials to further strengthen the monitoring and effective utilization of the Startup Fund, a release said.

