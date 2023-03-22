Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Punjab Assembly Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to request the Centre to name the upcoming international airport at Indian Air Force Station Halwara in Ludhiana as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also announced a holiday to mark the death anniversary of the freedom fighter, who was hanged at the age of 19 by the British.

Mann moved the resolution on the concluding day of the Punjab Assembly session, saying this will be a humble tribute to the iconic martyr, who is an inspiration to many.

Mann said that as an active leader of 'Ghadar party', Sarabha worked untiringly for freedom first abroad and then within the country.

Mohali International Airport has already been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh because of the efforts of the government, and naming Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha will be a humble tribute to the freedom fighter, Mann said in the House.

He also championed Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha and others martyrs' names for Bharat Ratna – India's highest civilian award.

Unfortunately, this award has not been bestowed to any of these leaders even after more than 75 years of independence, he said.

Mann also slammed the Congress leader for walking out of the House and missing being part of the discussion on the resolution, saying it was a grave disrespect towards the freedom fighters.

The AAP leader said that two Prime Ministers from the Congress party had recommended their own names for this prestigious award.

He also said the state government will soon complete the construction work of the civil air terminal at Halwara airport and the domestic flights will commence from it by May end or June.

He said that the work is being done at a cost of around Rs 50 crore over an area of 161 acres.

