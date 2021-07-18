Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former Shiromani Akaali Dal (SAD) leader Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday along with a large number of associates and supporters.

According to a statement from the AAP, Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha formally inducted Bagga and his associates into the party and on behalf of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, said that the AAP has become stronger not only in Ludhiana but in the whole of Punjab.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema said, "The Aam Aadmi Party was all set to form a government in Punjab in 2022."

Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga was a member of the PAC of Akali Dal Badal and senior vice president of the trade and industry wing. He has also been the Vice Chairman of the Board of Commerce Punjab under the status of Minister of State in the previous SAD-BJP government, president of Shiromani Akali Dal Ludhiana Urban and counselor twice.

Earlier this week, state Congress Committee General Secretary, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal also joined the AAP along with hundreds of his associates ahead of the state polls.

The AAP will be contesting the Punjab assembly elections for the first time next year. Last month, in a major announcement ahead of the polls, Kejriwal had said the AAP government will provide 300 units of free electricity to every family in Punjab if it comes to power. (ANI)

