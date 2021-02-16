Chandigarh (Punjab), February 15 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said that the programme for giving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine has begun in all government hospitals in the state.

The second dose of vaccine is being administered to the health workers who had got their first shots on January 16, when the drive was launched by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the district hospital, Mohali.

Giving further details, Sidhu said that among the volunteer doctors from various departments who were administered the second dose of vaccine today at the district hospital, Mohali included Dr Dimple Dhaliwal Srivastava (Pediatrics), Dr Sandeep (ENT), Dr Sanjeev Kamboj (Ortho), Dr Charankamal (Forensic) and Dr Vineet (Gyne).

The Health Minister said that with this Punjab government is moving forward firmly in the fight against corona pandemic and all healthcare workers' vaccination are scheduled at least once for the first dose by February 19.

Similarly, all frontline warriors will be covered by 6 March 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)