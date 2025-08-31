Firozpur (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): Troops of Border Security Forces (BSF) apprehended a narco-smuggler and recovered seven kilograms of heroin from his possession in Ferozepur, authorities said.

BSF Punjab Frontier in a post on X on Sunday, said, "Acting on precise input of the BSF Intelligence Wing, alert troops laid a Naka on a suspected route in Ferozepur"

"A suspicious biker, who attempted to flee upon interception, was swiftly apprehended by the BSF team. On thorough search, 𝟏𝟒 packets of heroin weighing approx. 𝟕 Kgs were recovered from his possession. The narco-smuggler has been handed over to Police for further investigation. His revelations are likely to lead to more recoveries and arrests in the coming days"

Earlier this month, the BSF, in a joint operation, seized narcotics assessed at over Rs 75 crore in the illicit market and arrested eight persons, busting an international racket.

The achievement followed a special joint operation conducted on August 21, acting on specific intelligence developed by the BSF and meticulously planned and launched in close coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Aizawl unit and the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram.

The joint team successfully intercepted four suspected vehicles on the Aizawl-Champhai National Highway (NH-6), between Keifang and Seling villages, approximately 60 kms from Aizawl.

"A total of eight individuals were apprehended along with four vehicles," said the BSF in a statement.

During the search, the border guarding force said three plastic bags containing fifty packets, each weighing about one kilogram, filled with approx 10,000 pinkish tablets suspected to be Methamphetamine (Yaba) were recovered.

"The total weight was found to be approximately 50 kilograms, amounting to 5,00,000 tablets approximately. In addition, three soap cases containing 36 grams of Heroin were also recovered. The combined value of the seized narcotics is assessed at over Rs 75 crore in the illicit market," it said.

This major success highlights the synergy and seamless coordination between the BSF, NCB, and the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram, whose joint efforts ensured the disruption of a significant narcotics trafficking attempt along the vulnerable Mizoram-Myanmar corridor.

"The operation reaffirms the resolute determination of security and enforcement agencies to combat the menace of drugs, safeguard society, and protect the youth from falling prey to narcotics smuggling networks," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

The BSF said it reiterates its unwavering commitment to the war on drugs in close collaboration with sister agencies and assures that such coordinated actions will continue with greater intensity to deliver decisive blows against organised drug trafficking syndicates operating in the region. (ANI)

