Visual of drone recovered by the BSF in Amritsar (Photo/ANI)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Border Security Force recovered a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin in border area of Amritsar district on Friday, informed a press release.

The BSF intelligence wing received an information regarding presence of a drone along with consignment. Following this, the BSF troops carried out a search operation in the suspected area.

At about 4.45 pm, troops successfully recovered a drone along with a packet of suspected heroin, weighing around 500 gm, in a farming field adjacent to Nestha village in Amritsar.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, the release said.

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and a small torch was also found attached to the drone.

This is the second recovery of the same Chinese drone from Punjab. On Thursdy, the BSF along with the Punjab police recovered a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from Tarn Taran.

Earlier this month, BSF recovered one packet of suspected heroin in the border area of Amritsar district in Punjab. (ANI)

