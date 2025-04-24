Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday paid tributes to those who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and said the incident has "bruised the psyche" of every citizen, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, observed a two-minute silence for the victims of the attack.

Also Read | Germany Sees Zero Growth in 2025, Blames Trump Tariffs.

It condemned the attack, which took place on Tuesday and claimed 26 lives, as "barbaric and an inhuman act".

"The attack has bruised the psyche of every countryman who is peeved due to loss of several precious lives," the Cabinet said.

Also Read | Germany Sees Zero Growth in 2025, Blames Trump Tariffs.

This heinous incident has once again proved that terrorists do not have any religion and their sole aim is to spread terror amongst the masses. This attack was a dastardly act and no religion allows such a heinous crime, the statement said.

"This senseless violence was an outrage against humanity and deserves to be condemned in the strongest possible words by everyone, regardless of religion, region, nation or any other persuasion," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)