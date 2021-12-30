Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Thursday said transgenders can register as voters by giving an undertaking in case they do not have residential address proof.

He said transgenders will face no hassle in applying for voter ID cards as the Election Commission has simplified the documentation process.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination, Natural Infection Mount Stronger Response After Second Dose: Govt.

Raju announced the measure during a virtual meeting with representatives of the transgender community held to discuss a strategy for their 100 per cent enrolment as voters.

The meeting came just months before Punjab assembly election where they will be able to exercise their franchise.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Approves Additional Rs 3,063 Crore to 6 States Hit by Floods, Landslides And Cyclones.

Yashwinder Singh and Manoj Benjwal from The Humsafar Trust, Smriti Acharya and Archana Shetty from Netreach, and Mohini Mahant and Madan from Mansa Foundation participated in the meeting, according to an official release.

The CEO suggested appointing coordinators from the transgender community in each district to assist them with the process of obtaining voter ID cards.

He also said that various activities under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme were being conducted to sensitize transgenders of their voting rights.

“This time we are creating awareness under the slogan 'Mahila, Purush Atte Transgender, Loktantar Vich Sab Barabar' to encourage third-gender voters to cast their votes,” Raju said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)