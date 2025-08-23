Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased in the Hoshiarpur LPG tanker explosion.

CM Mann paid condolences to the families of the two people killed in the mishap and announced free-of-cost treatment for the people injured.

Sharing an X post, the Chief Minister wrote, "A major accident occurred late at night in the village of Mandiala in Hoshiarpur district due to the explosion of an LPG gas-filled tanker. It has been reported that some people tragically lost their lives in this incident, and several others are said to be injured."

"We pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. The Punjab government will provide financial assistance of 2 lakh rupees each to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, and the treatment of the injured will be provided free of cost," the X post read.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

"This accident that occurred in Mandialan village of Hoshiarpur is extremely tragic. My condolences are with the affected families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Punjab government is providing all possible assistance to the affected families," Kejriwal wrote on X.

Two people were killed after the LPG tanker and a pickup truck collision resulted in a massive explosion and fire in Punjab's Mandiala village in the Hoshiarpur district, an official confirmed.

Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur's SMO Dr Kuldeep Singh told ANI, "A total of 23 were injured and brought to the civil hospital last night, and there are two casualties. Seven patients are admitted to the Civil Hospital, and several have been referred to speciality hospitals. Patients are being given proper treatment."

One of the deceased was brought dead to the hospital, while a victim, who was referred to a private hospital, died there later.

An injured victim said that his neighbours helped him and his mother to get to the hospital as the ambulance service was unreachable on the call.

"We were in a panic. I was in my house when the fire reached it. No ambulance came for me, but the neighbours helped me and my mother. No ambulance service was picking up the call," the victim told ANI.

He added, "We thought a cylinder had blasted in our house, but when we looked out, it was fire all around, so something big would have exploded. My mother has also got some injuries, and my brother is fine now." (ANI)

