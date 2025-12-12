Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday batted for a strategic tie-up between the state and the United Kingdom (UK) for further developing the state as a hub of investment and manufacturing.

According to a release, during a meeting with a high-level delegation from the UK High Commission in Chandigarh, led by the Deputy High Commissioner, Alba Smeriglio, the Chief Minister underscored the need for further cementing business partnerships, with both sides expressing a strong commitment to deepen ties.

Bhagwant Singh Mann highlighted Mohali as one of the best-organised cities globally and emphasised Punjab's strong potential to become a manufacturing powerhouse. Noting the eagerness of Punjab's students to pursue opportunities in the UK through legal and safe pathways, he assured the state government of its full cooperation in this regard.

The Chief Minister specifically addressed transnational challenges, such as gangsters, noting that these issues transcend borders and that Punjab stands ready to collaborate with the UK on legal matters and any required assistance. He extended a red-carpet welcome to UK companies, positioning Punjab as a prioritised destination for investors. Bhagwant Singh Mann showcased the Punjabi diaspora's global influence and identified core sectors for investment, including agro machinery, food processing, IT and more.

The Chief Minister apprised the delegation that Punjab's robust investment ecosystem offers reasonable power tariffs, land facilities and a welcoming environment for investors. He said the state ranks first in Ease of Doing Business, with an efficient Single Window system operating transparently. CM Mann said that, due to the state government's strenuous efforts, Punjab has become the first state to pass the Right to Business Act, the release stated.

The Chief Minister invited the delegation to partner on the upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS) in Mohali in March. He positioned Punjab as the "Land of Opportunities," with world-renowned companies eager to establish operations there, reflecting the state's stable law and order. Bhagwant Singh Mann also said that Mohali will be the "next Silicon Valley" of the world, given its immense potential.

The Chief Minister said that Mohali has an International airport and a vast talent pool within a 100 km radius, which makes it a perfect investment destination. He urged the delegation to explore investment opportunities across sectors statewide to further drive the state's development. Bhagwant Singh Mann said it is imperative to boost economic activity in the state and provide jobs to the youth.

Meanwhile, the UK Deputy High Commissioner acknowledged the Punjabi diaspora's potential and their substantial funds available for investment in their native land.

In response to queries on key sectors, the CM reiterated Punjab's proactive investment climate and requested visits to showcase opportunities firsthand. Both Punjab and the UK agreed to strengthen ties for mutual growth, progress, and prosperity, and to accelerate trade and commerce, as per the release. (ANI)

