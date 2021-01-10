Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 10 (ANI): While completely rejecting the 'baseless' allegations of Aam Aadmi Party's leader Raghav Chadha, Punjab School Education and PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla lashed out at AAP leaders for misleading the people without taking into account the facts. He added that it is the job of AAP's Chartered Accountant (CA) to calculate the loss and profit from the political actions but Punjab Chief Minister has never taken calculative steps.

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of working as an "agent" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In response to this statement by Raghav Chadha, Singla said that every Aam Aadmi Party leader thinks that by continuously spreading lies it would make people believe in false and baseless statements as truthful facts.

"Raghav Chadha has mastered in lying by blindly following AAP's supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. AAP is a factory which daily manufacture lies with the sole motive of misleading people but now not even a child of Punjab is going to believe on their false statements", stated the press statement.

While lashing out at AAP's leader, the Congress minister said that the political career of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is far more than the age of Raghav Chadha.

He added if his service as an Army officer will be added to his experience than the figure would be double than the age of AAP's leader. He added that before issuing such statements, Raghav Chadha should have checked the history of stalwart leader who had never taken care of pros and cons while standing in the interests of Punjab.

He added that earlier Arvind Kejriwal, who is working on the instructions of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), not even uttered a single word on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and now, has also not moved any resolution in Delhi Vidhan Sabha to reject the black agriculture laws which completely proves that AAP is working as 'B' team of the BJP.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders here since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

