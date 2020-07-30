Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched a nutritional drink produced by Milkfed to boost people's immunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh described it as an appropriate time to launch this versatile product that is packed with the rich medicinal properties of turmeric (haldi), which is an immunity booster and a natural healer.

Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that Verka Haldi Dudh had been prepared by using a unique Haldi formulation, that had been developed and patented by the Department of Biotechnology, Punjabi University, Patiala.

"Verka Haldi Dudh has been launched, as part of Mission Fateh, at a price of Rs 25/- for 200 ml which is within the reach of all sections of society and will be beneficial for health of young and old alike," Randhawa said.

The product will be available at all major retail outlets and Verka booths. It offers 10 times higher absorption for the human body than normal Haldi, said, Randhawa.

As many as 511 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 15,456 including 4,577 active cases, 10,509 discharged cases and 370 deaths, said the Punjab government (ANI)

