Sangrur (Punjab) [India], March 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday handed over appointment letters for 2487 government jobs to the youth at village Ladda Kothi in Punjab's Sangrur district.

The Chief Minister appreciated the youths of Punjab and lauded them for their "utter diligence and sincerity."

"The Punjab government has been providing jobs without any recommendations or bribes and has also eliminated all legal hurdles from the process," the CM assured.

While sharing details of the government jobs, he stated that 1750 in the Home Affairs & Justice Department, 205 in the Social Security, Women & Child Development Department, 39 in the Revenue, Rehabilitation & Disaster Management Department, 60 in the Excise & Taxation Department, 421 in Local Government Department, 4 in Cooperation department and 8 have been given appointment letters in the technical education & industrial training department.

He directed the youth to perform their duties with integrity and complete commitment.

He encouraged the youth to prepare sincerely for the tests and assured them, "The Punjab government will continue to brighten the future of youths with ample job opportunities."

"In an endeavour to carve a bright future for the youth, the Punjab government has provided 40,437 jobs in various government departments till now," the CMO posted on X.

Meanwhile, on Monday, The Punjab Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes during the discussion on the state budget when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann engaged in a heated argument with the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa following the former's request to the Governor to "lock" the opposition in the assembly.

Before the beginning of the discussion on the budget, CM Mann handed over an envelope to the governor, stating that he had brought a gift for him. The envelope contained a lock and a key. (ANI)

