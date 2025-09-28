Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to the social media platform X on Sunday to share the figures released from the state's Health Department.

CM Mann stated that the government has established health camps in 1,072 villages to address various health issues.

Approximately 12,612 outpatient departments (OPDs) have been established in health camps. In these camps, 1,317 cases of fever were treated, 314 cases of diarrhoea were treated, 1,581 cases of skin infections were treated, and 739 cases of eye infections were treated.

Additionally, the ASHA Door-to-Door Campaign, conducted by ASHA, reached 903 villages, covering 30,925 households. A total of 6,519 health kits were distributed, with 735 cases of fever recorded.

Furthermore, Vector-Borne Disease Control activities encompassed 1,179 villages, with 35,101 households inspected for breeding. The Punjab government reported that breeding was identified in 328 households, larvicide was sprayed in 8,269 houses, and fumigation took place in 649 villages.

Earlier, the Punjab Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader, Partap Singh Bajwa, called the floods in Punjab a man-made disaster.

Speaking about the special session of the Punjab Assembly, he blamed the state government for the poor management of the dam water release. He further claimed the central government's flood relief funds were insufficient.

Speaking to the reporters, Partap Singh Bajwa said, "I want to remind the people of Punjab that the Assembly, the house of democracy, is meant to find a solution to the problems faced by people. Every section of the society in Punjab today is completely unhappy. The people of Punjab, my party and I believe that the Punjab floods were majorly a man-made disaster. The meteorological department had warned for heavy rain in the months of May-June in Punjab. The Central Water Commission controls the dams. Punjab continued to receive Central funds for natural calamities, but why didn't Punjab contribute its share to this amount?"

During the session, Bajwa also criticised the special session for not being conducted on the Punjab floods in Question Hour and Zero Hour.

"The PM also gave only Rs 1600 crore, that is 8%, to the state. I believe Mann Sahab, Irrigation Minister and Secretary, Irrigation, are personally responsible. Had they released water gradually, we would not have suffered such losses...Mann sahab should tell what is the outcome of all the special sessions he has called till now...There is no Question Hour and Zero Hour in this special session of the Assembly," Bajwa said

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly from September 26 to 29, which will focus on providing relief to those affected by the recent floods in the state. (ANI)

