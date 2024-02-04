Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 4 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is scheduled to present appointment letters to 10 state players for the positions of Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officer and Deputy SP at his residence in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The Chief Minister will hand over the appointments to the players at his residence at 11 a.m.

The ten players to be presented with the appointment letters include nine players from the Tokyo Olympic Games winning team in hockey and Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The players to receive appointments for the post of PPS (DSP) include Indian Hockey Team players Harmpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh and Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The other players that will receive appointments for the post of PCS Officer include Indian Hockey Team players Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Hardik Singh and Gurjant Singh.

The Indian men's hockey team turned a corner after 41 long years as it finally found its way back to the Olympic podium after winning a bronze medal at Tokyo by beating Germany in the third-place playoff.

The significance of the medal cannot be overemphasized enough. Having dominated world hockey from the 1920s to the 1980s, a period that saw them win eight golds, one silver and two bronze medals at the Olympics, Indian hockey's decline over the next four decades was perplexing.

This was India's first podium finish at the Games since their gold-medal-winning run in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Harmanpreet Kaur, one of the leading names in women's cricket, has also led the Indian team to gold medal triumphs at the Commonwealth Games (2022) and the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. India also won the Asia Cup for the seventh time under her leadership in 2022.

With 6,745 runs in 296 international games and six centuries, she is one of the leading batters of this generation. (ANI)

