Srinagar, February 4: All morning flights at the Srinagar international airport were cancelled on Sunday due to snowfall. Officials at the airport said that all morning flights at the airport were cancelled due to continuing snowfall, and flights for the rest of the day have been put on standby. Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Rajouri Brings Joy to Tourists and Farmers; Road Closures Impact Connectivity (Watch Videos)

“Resumption of flights will be reviewed as the weather behaves,” officials said. Kashmir has received its first major snowfall of the season during the last 24 hours. Winter Wonderland in Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh Layers of Snowfall in Basantgarh Valley and Gulmarg (Watch Videos)

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

Watch | Various parts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar covered in thick blanket of snow pic.twitter.com/dxcqcLvqSj — NDTV (@ndtv) February 4, 2024

Snow clearance operation has been started on Srinagar roads following fresh snowfall during the early morning hours. Video from 90 feet Road Soura Srinagar.@er_aamirali pic.twitter.com/YAK1rIVq8I — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) February 4, 2024

The snowfall has brought relief to locals as the long dry spell has been broken and prospects of sufficient water in various rivers, lakes, springs, streams and other water bodies during the ensuing summer months have shown up.

