Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 10 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged the people not to believe in rumours and asked them to inform the police or the Army if they came to know about any explosion.

"There is an advisory by the military that if there is an explosion, inform the Police or the Army immediately. Do not rush to the location on your own because there might be some live parts (of the object) too...So, I urge everyone not to panic or believe rumours," Bhagwant Mann told reporters.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Fired High-Speed Missile, Tried To Hit Health Facilities, Schools but Was Thwarted’: India Slams Escalation Bid in Special Briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' (Watch Videos).

"The military is updating you every 2 hours. If the military wants anything - a school or college to stay, or an ambulance, we are providing them with the same. So, if you find a part of any bomb, drone or missile, inform the Police or the Army immediately. They will come there and defuse it. Don't rush there to see it," he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has stepped in to safeguard student welfare, directing all universities and colleges across the state to prioritise safety and ensure no student is forced to leave campus under duress.

Also Read | Indian IT Companies Advise Employees for Work From Home Option, Restrict Domestic and International Work Travels Amid India-Pakistan Conflict.

In a post on X on Saturday, Punjab Higher Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that institutions must not force students to leave campus due to safety, transport, or personal reasons.

"In light of the prevailing situation, all universities & colleges across the State are directed to ensure student safety. No student shall be forced to leave campus if unable or unwilling due to safety, transport, or personal reasons," Bains said.

"Institutions must provide food, shelter & care till the last student remains. Exams must not be a reason to compel a stay. No academic penalty for those returning home--rescheduling or alternatives must be provided," the Punjab Minister said.

According to the Department of Higher Education order, while institutions may declare holidays and allow students to return home, they are directed not to compel anyone to leave campus if they are unable or unwilling due to safety, transport, or personal reasons.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

Indian strikes hit at least four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)