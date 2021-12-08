Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Wadala Bhittewad and lauded the school management led by the Principal for ensuring proper upkeep, cleanliness and educational standards.

The Chief Minister also went to the classrooms. While interacting with the students, Channi put queries regarding their subjects to which the students replied satisfactorily which pleased the Chief Minister no end. Later, he asked them to work hard to realise their goals in life.

The Chief Minister also expressed satisfaction at the standards being adhered to while preparing the mid-meal. He also checked the attendance of staff. All staff were found present.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister participated in the singing of the National Anthem with the students and saluted them for their spirit. (ANI)

